Rae Sremmurd's Mom Says Her Son Could Have Killed Her Too

AllHipHop Staff
by

The rap star's brother Michael killed his step-father earlier this month, and their mother is speaking out about the deadly encounter.

(AllHipHop News) The mother of Rae Sremmurd rappers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi vows it "could have been me" following her son's alleged murder of the stars' stepfather.

Michael Sullivan, 19, was initially taken into custody for a psychiatric evaluation after police in Tupelo, Mississippi found his dad, Floyd Sullivan, shot dead at the family home earlier this month.

He was named as a person of interest in the case and, after being released from the hospital, he was placed under arrest for murder by officers at the Lee County Sheriff's Department.

Now Bernadette Walker, who previously spoke about her son's mental health issues, is revealing she is lucky to be alive.

"I'm not going to say that, 'Something like this was unexpected,'" Walker told People. "Of course even though it wasn't unexpected, you still don't expect it. He has threatened me multiple times. This very well could've been me. He has shotguns more than once."

She added that her other sons are coping with what happened the best they can.

"It's been a few days and everybody's trying to give them space and let them process what happened," she said. "It's still unbelievable. They're making funeral arrangements and everything. They're broken but they have to keep on because obviously they still have obligations. They're just dealing with it as best they can."

Slim and Swae Lee, who were partly raised by their stepfather Floyd, 62, previously released a statement but have not commented since.

"Both Slim and Swae Lee are deeply saddened by the death of their stepfather, but both are thankful for the love and support they had during their upbringing," the duo's spokesman, Juel Stanley, shared at the time. "They ask that people respect their privacy during this time of grief and mourning."

In the wake of the news, Walker said Michael suffers from Schizoaffective disorder, with symptoms including hallucinations, delusions and mood disorders, such as mania and depression.

