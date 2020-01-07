Rae Sremmurd's Step-Brother Accused Of Killing Their Dad

(AllHipHop News) Tragedy has struck the siblings of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

According to reports, the brothers' step-dad was shot to death inside his house in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The police were dispatched to the house last night (January 6th) for reports of a dispute and arrived to find the body of 62-year-old Floyd Sullivan.

Sullivan was shot multiple times and police believe Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee's half-brother, Michael Sullivan was the triggerman.

Michael has yet to be charged with a crime because he is being held for psychiatric evaluation, but he's the only person suspected of committing the murder.