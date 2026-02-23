Raising Kings Black History Month Summit To Bring 500 Young Men Of Color Together

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

More than 500 boys and young men of color are expected to gather Thursday, Feb. 26, for the 2026 Raising Kings BHIM (Black History In The Making) Summit, an annual youth empowerment event aimed at improving the image, expectations and outcomes for boys and men of color.

Hosted by One Village Alliance, the summit will take place at the Police Athletic League of Wilmington and bring together students from 11 schools representing all five Wilmington-serving school districts. Organizers say the event is designed to provide mentorship, leadership development and practical tools to help participants navigate academics, career paths and personal growth.

Panels and workshops throughout the day will focus on mental health awareness, entrepreneurship, education, positive decision-making and the importance of strong male engagement. Organizers describe those topics as critical to strengthening long-term outcomes for young Black and Brown men in Delaware communities.

Among the featured speakers is Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur, founder and CEO of AllHipHop.com, who has been involved in youth mentorship efforts through Raising Kings and college-based engagement programs. Creekmur is expected to address leadership, civic engagement and how Hip-Hop culture can serve as a pathway to empowerment and entrepreneurship, among other matters.

“I’ve been part of Raising Kings since the very beginning, and every time I walk into that room I see the future staring back at me. Returning as the MC in 2026 is personal for me,” said Creekmur. “Through AllHipHop and through my own life, I’ve seen how mentorship, opportunity and belief in one’s self can change a young man’s trajectory. This summit is a reminder to young brothers that they are kings right now, not someday in the distant future.”

Other scheduled speakers include boxer Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis, Red Clay Superintendent Dr. Dorrell Green, Armani Coleman, Justin Womack, Brandon Norwood, Corie Priest and Zion’s Wealth. Organizers say the lineup reflects a cross-section of community leaders, entrepreneurs and advocates committed to providing relatable guidance and real-world insight.

The summit is presented in collaboration with Red Clay Consolidated School District, Chick-fil-A Concord Mall, Boost 26, Jobs for Delaware Graduates and the Delaware Division of Public Health, along with additional community sponsors.

Local and global media outlets have previously covered the summit, noting its expanding reach and continued emphasis on youth engagement across Wilmington.

Organizers say the long-term vision extends beyond a single day of programming. They aim to cultivate a sustained movement in which boys and young men of color see themselves as leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers within their schools and neighborhoods.

As the Feb. 26 event approaches, organizers describe growing anticipation among participating schools and community partners, framing the summit as both a celebration of potential and a structured effort to influence positive outcomes across Delaware.