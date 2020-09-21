AllHipHop
Rakim, KRS-One & More Tapped For Universal Hip Hop Museum's “Hip Hop 4 Peace" Livestream

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"Join us to express the need for global peace and unity in the face of the challenges that stand in our way.”

(AllHipHop News) Today (September 21) at 7 pm ET, the Universal Hip Hop Museum is celebrating the International Day of Peace by hosting a special digital event. The one-hour “Hip Hop 4 Peace” will stream live on the UHHM's YouTube channel.

Artists from over 25 countries are said to be taking part. Rakim, KRS-ONE, Chuck D of Public Enemy, Kurtis Blow, Roxanne Shanté, Ayo & Teo, Sir Mix-A-Lot, O.T. Genasis, MC Sha-Rock, and Nasty C are among the acts on the bill for “Hip Hop 4 Peace." 

HH4P_ImagePoster_

“As we reflect on the disproportional effect of COVID-19 on individuals of color and systemic bias in policing which has led to the unnecessary deaths of countless Black Americans, the Universal Hip Hop Museum will lead a call-to-consciousness on September 21, 2020,” says Rocky Bucano, Executive Director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum. 

Bucano adds, “I look forward to welcoming viewers from all over the world to join us for the ‘Hip Hop 4 Peace’ livestream event and join us to express the need for global peace and unity in the face of the challenges that stand in our way.”

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is planning to make its future home at Bronx Point in New York City. Construction for the facility is currently scheduled to begin in the winter of 2020 with completion expected for the winter of 2023.

S9_BP_PDC_01
artist rendering of Bronx Point
