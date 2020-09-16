Rap Gods KRS-One, Kurtis Blow, Chuck D, And Rakim Link Up For "Hip Hop 4 Peace"

The rap veterans are planning to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the International Day of Peace later this month.

(AllHipHop News) Chuck D and KRS-ONE will be among the rap luminaries taking part in a Hip Hop 4 Peace event streaming from The Bronx's Universal Hip Hop Museum on 21 September (20).

The livestream broadcast has been organized to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the International Day of Peace.

The line-up also includes Rakim, Roxanne Shante, O.T. Genasis, Sir Mix-A-Lot, and Nasty C, among others, while Kurtis Blow will debut a video for his song King of Humanity - a new tribute to late civil rights icon John Lewis - and Klondike Blonde will debut a video for her song Better.

LeRoy Burgess, Patrick Adams, and Lukasz L.U.C. Rostkowski have also composed and arranged Peace Rhapsody, the Hip Hop 4 Peace Score, which will be performed during the event, which begins at 7pm ET here: