AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rap’s Ultimate Rap League Just Snapped...Ultimate Madness

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The battle rap platform that has defined the sport for the culture is back to remix the industry as no one has ever expected.

(AllHipHop News) Cultural disruptors, the Ultimate Rap League has been providing quality content to fans amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. Early on they started putting out unreleased contests, previously only seen in person or on the app.

Then as the appetite grew for more current programming, they turned to a new series utilizing immediate social media tools, the Caffeine TV platform and YouTube to get the Quarantine quick battles out.

And as successful as both those attempts were, fans ached for the quality of battles that they had accustomed seeing.

COVID-19 smashed the plans that the league had for 2020. The potentially deadly virus stopped large gatherings making the typical hype capacity experiences come to a screeching halt.

Company owners, Smack, Beasley and Cheeko could not possibly endanger their fans by even hosting contests that would be open to the public and not worth jeopardizing the health of their fanbase.

But still, the beast of battle rap had to eat.

The answer came with the reimagining of their hit BET show, Ultimate Freestyle Fridays and transformed the concept into a brand new franchise: The Ultimate Madness.

Deemed as battle rap’s biggest elimination tournament, this complex competition is primed to birth the next generation of superstars. In a trailer recently released on Instagram, they dropped a few more bombs on the culture— further reiterating their status as top dogs in the culture.

Instead of the top prize being $10,000 as previously announced or $15,000 as suggested a few weeks ago … the lyricists will be knocking each other’s heads off to get a cash prize of $25,000.

Who will be in this tournament?

First-round will be:

· Squeko vs. Your Honor

· Gunpowder Patt vs. Ru Bando

· Jey the Nitewing vs. Real Sikh

· Kid Chaos vs. Lu Castro

· Fonz vs. J. Krooger

· Easy the Block vs. Don Marino

· Brooklyn Hanz vs Big Hann

· Bad Newz vs. Ace Amin.

The beginning of the battle series will air May 23rd and consecutively every Saturday until June 30.

On the Friday evening before, you will get to see their faceoffs and some exciting surprise battles. Judging the battles are the culture’s most insightful influencers: Knowledge from HipHopIsReal.com, Reda from Champion, Unkle Rah from 15MOFE, and Tony Bro from Black Compass. The stream hosts will be Henny Man from Battle Rap Trap and Jay Blac from Champion.

Well, what is the grand prize? The top two will get to battle on NOME X, sharing the same stage that Tsu Surf and Loaded Lux will finally get busy on.

Yup… can you feel it? Pure Madness and we are here for it.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Conway The Machine Buys NFTA Workers Breakfast

In a weekend-long run of charitable work Conway the Machine looked out for his community.

Maria Myraine

by

steveregal

Ludacris And Nelly Go Hit For Hit In Verzuz Battle

Ludacris took on Nelly tonight during a Verzuz battle, which had to overcome severe technical problems on Nelly's part.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Rainey Claims Game Gave Wack 100 His House; Pursues Publishing Payments

A woman trying to wrangle $7 million out of rap star Game is seeking a restraining order against the Compton rapper to prevent him from working with Wack 100 to hide his assets.

AllHipHop Staff

J. Cole Pulls The Plug On Dreamville Festival 2020

Rapper J. Cole is looking out for his fans and pulling the plug on his critically acclaimed Dreamville Festival.

Mike Winslow

by

alobuta2020

Private Funeral Service For Little Richard

Little Richard's Alma Mater to host private funeral.

Maria Myraine

EXCLUSIVE: Desiigner Why He Left G.O.OD. Music And How He Prepped For Indie Success

Desiigner sits down with AllHipHop.com to explain what his issues were with G.O.O.D Music, his L.O.D. label, and building an empire of his own.

AllHipHop Staff

Baltimore Declares "Mask Up" As Official COVID19 Anthem

Alexis "Chink" Harris reminds Maryland to "Mask Up."

Maria Myraine

Ludacris And Timbaland Are Back in the Studio

Calling on long-time friend and collaborator, Ludacris reveals new music with Timbaland on the way.

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg Wants To Take On Jay-Z In Battle Of Hits

Snoop Dogg is hoping Jay-Z is down for a Verzuz battle.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Lisa8616

Tory Lanez Announces New Distribution Deal And R&B Single "Temperature Rising"

Tory Lanez is back with new music and he's flexing his business skills in the process.

Kershaw St. Jawnson