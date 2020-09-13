AllHipHop
Rap Star Cordae Celebrates As Girlfriend Naomi Osaka Wins US Open

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Naomi Osaka defeated Victoria Azarenka over the weekend, and her rap star boyfriend Cordae was on hand to celebrate the victory.

(AllHipHop News) There is something wonderful about young love.

Something even greater to see young people about their business while they have love on their minds.

That is particularly true with tennis star Naomi Osaka and her rapper boyfriend, Cordae.

As the biracial champion (Haitian and Japanese) took up her racket against Victoria Azarenka at the US Open, she was permitted one special guest.

And rapper Cordae was super happy to cheer from the stand for his lady, as she smashed her way to her second US Open title in two years.

It has been a little over a year since Cordae and Naomi Osaka started dating.

His affection was on full display as he went full boo-thang, pumping his fist as she beat Victoria Azarenka to clinch the coveted trophy.

She posted the moment on her Instagram, “this is crazy.”

Like many others, Naomi Osaka has used her platform as a professional athlete to draw attention to the tremendous police-involved violence perpetrated against Black and Brown people.

Each match, she wore masks with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd's names on them.

