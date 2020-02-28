Rap Star LeCrae Dropping New Book On Losing Religion And Finding Faith

Rapper LeCrae is more than a Christian emcee, but he is an entrepreneur, speaker, thought leader, philanthropist, and author with his newest book, "I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith."

(AllHipHop News) LeCrae makes you believe that Jesus really is the homie.

Not like the corny t-shirts, with the stringy-hair looking Michael-Angelo dude. But LeCrae introduces us to the Nazarene that flossed on the Sadduccees and Pharisees in the Gospels, making us believe that he could very well give Trump and his crew of GOP bible thumpers a run for their money.

And while music has been the most direct way that LeCrae has communicated to fans backdropped against dope beats, relatable visuals and his urban aesthetic, as a New York Times best-selling author, his books have done more work to give Christ to young Black and Brown people than any mission work your grandmother’s church could fund.

So, the recent announcement of his new book is super exciting for believers and searchers of inner-peace.

The two-time GRAMMY award-winning Hip-Hop artist, entrepreneur, speaker, thought leader, philanthropist, and author has signed a contract with Zondervan for his new book, "I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith."

In his first book, the New York Times bestseller "Unashamed," the Holy Hip-Hopper got personal and transparent about his story which included childhood abuse, drugs, alcoholism, a stint in rehab, abortion, growing up fatherless, and an unsuccessful suicide attempt.

In "I Am Restored," LeCrae deals with healing and transformation; how age, wisdom and his growing faith in God has moved him forward as well as those around him.

“My forthcoming album, 'Restoration' chronicles the process of healing, and my book, 'I Am Restored,' is about the journey toward healing,” says Lecrae. “My prayer is that 'I Am Restored' will inspire readers to embrace the freedom and healing they need and to escape the despair, anxiety, doubt, and fear so many of us battle.”

While his book, "I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith" will be available in book stores and online this fall, October 13th, 2020, he drops his 9th studio album Restoration in Spring 2020.