AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rap Star LeCrae Dropping New Book On Losing Religion And Finding Faith

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rapper LeCrae is more than a Christian emcee, but he is an entrepreneur, speaker, thought leader, philanthropist, and author with his newest book, "I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith."

(AllHipHop News) LeCrae makes you believe that Jesus really is the homie.

Not like the corny t-shirts, with the stringy-hair looking Michael-Angelo dude. But LeCrae introduces us to the Nazarene that flossed on the Sadduccees and Pharisees in the Gospels, making us believe that he could very well give Trump and his crew of GOP bible thumpers a run for their money.

And while music has been the most direct way that LeCrae has communicated to fans backdropped against dope beats, relatable visuals and his urban aesthetic, as a New York Times best-selling author, his books have done more work to give Christ to young Black and Brown people than any mission work your grandmother’s church could fund.

So, the recent announcement of his new book is super exciting for believers and searchers of inner-peace.

The two-time GRAMMY award-winning Hip-Hop artist, entrepreneur, speaker, thought leader, philanthropist, and author has signed a contract with Zondervan for his new book, "I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith."

In his first book, the New York Times bestseller "Unashamed," the Holy Hip-Hopper got personal and transparent about his story which included childhood abuse, drugs, alcoholism, a stint in rehab, abortion, growing up fatherless, and an unsuccessful suicide attempt.

In "I Am Restored," LeCrae deals with healing and transformation; how age, wisdom and his growing faith in God has moved him forward as well as those around him.

“My forthcoming album, 'Restoration' chronicles the process of healing, and my book, 'I Am Restored,' is about the journey toward healing,” says Lecrae. “My prayer is that 'I Am Restored' will inspire readers to embrace the freedom and healing they need and to escape the despair, anxiety, doubt, and fear so many of us battle.”

While his book, "I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith" will be available in book stores and online this fall, October 13th, 2020, he drops his 9th studio album Restoration in Spring 2020. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DaBaby Settles Extortion Lawsuit With Video Vixen

DaBaby and his label South Coast Music Group have decided to settle a lawsuit with a video model over claims she was trying to extort the famous rapper out of some money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Catch-22

YG Aiming To Consolidate West Coast Hip-Hop With Epic 4HUNNID Deal

YG just made a power move with his 4HUNNID imprint, which will be distributed by Epic Records.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Catch-22

Jussie Smollett Plans To "Fight Or Die" Over New Fake Hate Crime Charges

Jussie Smollett has once-again proclaimed his innocence after he was charged with six new felonies for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself.

AllHipHop Staff

by

moose489

Did Megan Thee Stallion Respond To Meek Mill's Comments About Twerking?

Hot Girl Meg has a message for "fake woke ass men."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Charlamagne Tha God Promotes Michael Bloomberg's "Black Agenda" On CNN

"I'm not one of the Black people that Mayor Bloomberg bought off."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MeTheGod

Eliza Reign Goes Off On Future For Saying Child Is A "Check Baby"

Rap star Future made some shocking claims against a woman who he claims deliberately got pregnant with his baby.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rogermartin

Nicki Minaj Says Hubby Kenneth Petty Could Care Less About Negative Press

Rapper Nicki Minaj had some strong words for the bloggers constantly writing negative stories about her husband, Kenneth Petty.

AllHipHop Staff

Blac Chyna Vows Kardashian's Attempt To Meddle In Child Custody War With Rob

Blac Chyna said she was shocked by Rob Kardashian's claim that she is an unfit mother to their three-year-old Dream.

AllHipHop Staff

Will Smith's Bel-Air Athletics Presents Miami-Inspired Apparel Collection

The limited-edition line features Bam Adebayo as a brand ambassador.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

R. Kelly Defaults In Case Over Sexual Abuse Of 16-Year-Old

R. Kelly's legal problems got worse earlier this week after the singer missed another court date over claims he molested a 16-year-old starting in 1998.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rogermartin