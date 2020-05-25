Rap Star Stormzy Takes His Book Publishing Company To Another Level

Stormzy continues to make inroads in the book publishing world, with a new instructional series.

(AllHipHop News) Stormzy's #Merky Books publishing imprint is to release instruction guides on activism, writing, and building a brand as part of a new non-fiction series.

The "Shut Up" hitmaker, 26, teamed with bosses at publishing giant Penguin Random House to create the #Merky imprint in 2018, and has now announced a new line of books aimed at helping youngsters achieve their dreams.

The new books will be the first in a 12-part 'How To' series of "short and practical pocket-sized guides" starting with three titles to be launched in September and the rest later in the year.

"Excited to announce that this September #Merky Books will be launching a new pocket-sized book series called 'How To'," a tweet announcing the new venture reads.

"They'll be part memoir, part practical guides from emerging and established experts, designed to inspire and empower you."

The first three books in the series will be an activism guide called "How To... Change It" by political organizer Joshua Virasami, a book on brand management called "How To... Build It" by Niran Vinod and Damola Timeyin, and a guide to successful writing, "How To... Write It," by poet Anthony Anaxagorou.

All three will be available starting on September 3.