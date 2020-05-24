Rapper 6ix9ine Finally Gets His #1 On Billboard Chart

6ix9ine silences his haters with news of his new sinle "Gooba" nabbing the top spot on the Hot 100.

(AllHipHop News) “I’M BACK AND THEY MAD.”

6ix9ine has made his return to society and makes the above proclamation on his Instagram profile bio.

The bold claim is backed up, however, by the recent performance of his new music release. Currently, “Gooba” has exceeded his previous best, “Fefe” featuring Nicki Minaj, and has earned the rapper his first No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, “Gooba” has generated over 55 million streams in the US, alone, closing out its debut week on the 14th of May.

Surely this has made his doubters, and haters, alike, mad, as he says.

6ix9ine joins Megan Thee Stallion and Kid Cudi as the third-straight act to earn their first #1 on the Streaming Songs chart. In addition to the millions of streams, “Gooba” also racked up on digital sales, with over 24,000 downloads, and ranks high on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 3.

His 2017 release “Gummo" peaked at No. 12 and “Fefe” landed at No. 4, so "Gooba" marks a new milestone for the controversial rapper.

In just under three years, he’s climbed the Billboard Hot 100 and has finally reached the top.