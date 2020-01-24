AllHipHop
Login

Rapper Beaten Into A Coma By DaBaby Busted For Selling Fentanyl

AllHipHop Staff
by

Don Trag is looking at some prison time after he was caught selling drugs and toting guns with his older brother.

(AllHipHop News) A rapper who is suing DaBaby for beating him into a coma before a performance is now facing some bigtime legal problems of his own.

Earlier this week, Don Trag was busted for selling fentanyl, and carrying a firearm without a license.

His brother was also arrested for selling the deadly synthetic drug, in addition to possessing an arsenal of firearms and ammunition.

Don Trag is suing DaBaby over a vicious beatdown at the hands of the North Carolina rapper's bodyguards before a show in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The rapper attempted to approach DaBaby for a picture in May of 2019 and was brutally pounded by the North Carolina star's hired muscle instead. 

Comments
Megan Thee Stallion Talks 2Pac Inspiring Her "B.I.T.C.H." Single
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonBIG lie.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/lena-waithe-allegedly-dating-living-with-actress-cynthia-erivo.html
Watch A Teaser For AMC's 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' Featuring André 3000
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Kodak Black Sent To Kentucky After Prison Abuse Allegations
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Lil Wayne Reveals Release Date For Brand New Album "Funeral"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonLet the countdown begin... …
Eminem Offers A Warning To "Gentle" Listeners About 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonHe feeds on his rage.. lol https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/lil-wayne-reveals-funeral-album-release-date.html
Wale Discusses Past Concerns Over Bouncing Back From Depression
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonKeep your head up high brother.. …
Lizzo Says Therapy Has Given Her Courage After Mental Breakdown
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasahopefully the therapist can get her to wear size appropriate clothing.
EXCLUSIVE: Taxstone Vs. Rapper Troy Ave - Trial Over Bodyguard Killing Gets New Start Date
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonDamn.. the scrolls have been written.. …
Wendy Williams And Kevin Hunter Divvy Up Valuable Assets After Divorce
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonBitter breakup.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/lil-wayne-reveals-funeral-album-release-date.html
Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Mother's Addiction & Grandmother's Death
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinRight before the Grammys. This guy uses every situation as an advantage piece. His whole career is novelties and claims…