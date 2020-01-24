Rapper Beaten Into A Coma By DaBaby Busted For Selling Fentanyl

(AllHipHop News) A rapper who is suing DaBaby for beating him into a coma before a performance is now facing some bigtime legal problems of his own.

Earlier this week, Don Trag was busted for selling fentanyl, and carrying a firearm without a license.

His brother was also arrested for selling the deadly synthetic drug, in addition to possessing an arsenal of firearms and ammunition.

Don Trag is suing DaBaby over a vicious beatdown at the hands of the North Carolina rapper's bodyguards before a show in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The rapper attempted to approach DaBaby for a picture in May of 2019 and was brutally pounded by the North Carolina star's hired muscle instead.