Rapper Black Thought Starring In His Own Off-Broadway Musical

Black Thought is going to star in a musical he co-wrote this Fall.

(AllHipHop News) The Roots star Black Thought is heading to the Off-Broadway stage to make his theater debut in a new musical he co-created with Oscar winner John Ridley.

The rapper, real name Tarik Trotter, worked with "12 Years a Slave" writer Ridley to develop "Black No More," a satire based on George Schuyler's 1931 novel of the same name, and now he is preparing to join "Hamilton's" Brandon Victor Dixon and "Next to Norma"l actress Jennifer Damiano to feature in the production.

"Black No More," which follows Dr. Junius Crookman as he devises a way to solve America's race problem, will be directed by New Group artistic director Scott Elliott.

The project, which is set to receive its world premiere at the Pershing Square Signature Center in October, has been in the works since 2016.

The hip-hop star's bandmate, Questlove, celebrated the news in a post on social media sharing a screenshot of a press article and captioning it, "Y'all know how MAJOR this is !!????"

Black Thought has previously tested his acting talents in TV series "The Deuce" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," while he also appeared in Spike Lee satire "Bamboozled" in 2000 and 2002 romantic comedy "Brown Sugar."