Rapper Boosie Launches Campaign To Free Bill Cosby

Boosie believes Bill Cosby was railroaded and wants the comedian freed from prison immediately.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Boosie is encouraging fans to join him as he launches a campaign to get Bill Cosby out of prison.

The disgraced comedian and TV star has served two years of a three to 10-year sentence after he was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University staff member Andrea Constand in 2004, but he has his supporters, who believe Cosby should be a free man.

Boosie has taken to social media to make his feelings known, writing: "Free Bill Cosby Let’s Start A Petition."

The tweet appears to come from nowhere, but Boosie also recently backed Kim Kardashian's bid to get convicted killer C-Murder out of jail.

"If you free CMurder I Got You For Life...," the rapper wrote to Kim on Twitter.