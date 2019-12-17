AllHipHop
Login

Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia

AllHipHop Staff
by

The cops in Georgia are on the hunt for two men who robbed $70,000 worth of jewelry Boosie.

(AllHipHop News) Boosie was targeted by two thieves who broke into his Bentley to steal some pricey jewelry.

Boosie had his Bentley SUV parked outside a Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen near Atlanta yesterday (December 16th).

Two suspects working together targeted Boosie's car.

One man smashed a passenger side window of the luxury SUV and made off with $70,000 worth of rings and necklaces.

One of Boosie's associates named B-Will caught the tail end of the incident and gave chase on foot, but the bandit hopped into a waiting vehicle and fled the crime scene.

According to TMZ, the entire robbery was caught on tape and police are reviewing surveillance footage to try to find the suspects who have Boosie's jewelry.

The same thing happened to T.I. last month, when crooks broke into his Lamborghini and swiped a bag with $750,000 worth of jewelry inside of it.

Comments (7)
No. 1-3
parly
parly

this people are theif.. https://yeyelife.com/how-to-make-yourself-vomit/

How to Make Yourself Vomit Without Touching Your Uvula
How to Make Yourself Vomit Without Touching Your Uvula
Wondering how to make yourself vomit without touching your uvula or how long does it take for salt water to make you throw up? Here are…
yeyelife.com
CasorGreener
CasorGreener

He’s an idiot

$MKingpin
$MKingpin

Oops!!!! Unless you are riding in a bulletproof car/van/suv why do you have that much jewelry just sitting in your car?!?!

The Game Recalls Michael Jackson Asking Him To Squash His Beef With 50 Cent
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
Tahiry Blasts 'Love & Hip Hop' For "Editing" Scene Involving Joe Budden
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
parly
parlyi so much love hiphops https://yeyelife.com/
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
111
Last Reply· by
KEQMAC
KEQMACyour saying they wasn’t older enough 2 consent but that wen tha parents should have stepped n but instead their mindset…
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUHe will probably do less that a year since he has already done a year he will get time served for that. He will be in PC…
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allThings keep getting worst for Kelly. Lesson learnt from all this show of shame, don't ever do bad and think you will go…
EXCLUSIVE: A Breakdown Of Everyone Tekashi69 Helped Send To Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinAs I stated in the last article when he gets out (if he makes it out alive?), it will be interesting to see how long of…
‘The Game’ Set To Be Rebooted On The CW
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Kid Cudi Featured In 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' First Look Images
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby & More Join Vewtopia Music Festival Lineup
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allhttps://www.jbsfinder.com/apply-for-retail-store-supervisor-needed-at-shell-canada-north-york-on-canada/