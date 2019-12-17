Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia

(AllHipHop News) Boosie was targeted by two thieves who broke into his Bentley to steal some pricey jewelry.

Boosie had his Bentley SUV parked outside a Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen near Atlanta yesterday (December 16th).

Two suspects working together targeted Boosie's car.

One man smashed a passenger side window of the luxury SUV and made off with $70,000 worth of rings and necklaces.

One of Boosie's associates named B-Will caught the tail end of the incident and gave chase on foot, but the bandit hopped into a waiting vehicle and fled the crime scene.

According to TMZ, the entire robbery was caught on tape and police are reviewing surveillance footage to try to find the suspects who have Boosie's jewelry.

The same thing happened to T.I. last month, when crooks broke into his Lamborghini and swiped a bag with $750,000 worth of jewelry inside of it.