Rapper Da Breadman Busted In Huge Drug Ring Take Down

Da Breadman is looking at some federal charges for slanging pills.

(AllHipHop News) The Feds have just tapped Texas rapper Da Breadman and eight others in a huge drug ring takedown.

Da Breadman told us in his 2018 song that he was on some “Other S##t,” but who knew he was really about that life? Uhm… the gov’ment.

The nine people were snagged on charges that alleged that they intentionally came together to distribute meth, cocaine and/ or oxycodone and hydrocodone in an elaborate system of drug dealing.

At the center of the charges is the 42-year-old emcee, whose birth name is Jermaine West.

According to the press release from the Department of Justice, Houston natives West and Jonathan Rawlins and Bobby Pharms were charged in the meth and cocaine conspiracy.

However, the indictment suggests that West was even deeper in the drug game than just selling hard.

He also sold prescription opioids with others: Tersha French, Ronald Lucas, and Antonia Vega, Cynthia Ngwaba, Leon Covin, and Toni Maria Nalintya.

During 2018, when he was dropping his biggest career joints like “Dirty Money,” “Big Bags,” and “Super Hard,” the indictment alleges that he was selling drugs near Lil Flip and Lil Keke’s alma mater, Worthing High School in the 3rd Ward.

The indictment named the Ennis Street Pharmacy and Barker Cypress Pharmacy as the sources of some of the pills that he and his associates sold.

The FBI investigated these crimes through the Houston Anti-Gang Center with the assistance of the Houston Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Drug Enforcement Administration.

Trial Attorney Devon Helfmeyer with the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Corley are prosecuting the case.