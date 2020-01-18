Rapper Drake Planning To Visit Africa In March

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Drake will go on a six-city tour of Africa in March 2020.

The Canadian rapper plans to visit Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

On his visit to South Africa, Drake will perform on March 18, March 20 and March 22, which is on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday respectively.

The rapper will then head to Ghana and will perform on Friday, March 27.

Finally, he will have his performance in Nigeria on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30.

In September of 2019, Drake replied to one of his superfans in Lagos and promised to fly him to one shows when he finally toured the continent.

David Jagun thanked Drake for the generous offer, which has made him a local celebrity.