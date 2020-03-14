AllHipHop
Rapper Drake Tells Judge He's Too Busy For Assault Lawsuit

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Drake is simply too busy to go to court to face a lawsuit filed by a guy who was beaten up in front of a club in West Hollywood.

(AllHipHop News) The world is different when you are a Drake.

It seems that the “God’s Plan” rapper either does not know how it works in the states or will be receiving some special attention that is usually not afforded to the average joe.

According to sources, Drake (whose real name is Aubrey Graham) asked a presiding judge to push back his scheduled trial date because he simply does not have the time to go to court.

In January, Drake and Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima were sued over a fight in front of a club in West Hollywood in March of 2018.

The boxer was reportedly captured on video punching a man named Bennett Sipes at Delilah nightclub. The assault took place in front of a group that included Drake and American football star Odell Beckham Jr.

But....Drake is busy.

Periodt!

According to TheBlast, documents say that the Champagne Papi is booked all the way up to maybe February 2021. Between touring, recording, special appearances and all the other ways he makes his paper, his pursuit of chasing the bag is the priority over his case.

Even his co-defendant professional football player, Odell Beckham, is also asking for the trial date to be pushed back. While he also may not be able to meet until February 2021, we at least know that his schedule is determined by the NFL.

In accordance with their pre-determined schedule, he will be unavailable from mid-July until next year.

The courts have yet to issue a ruling on the matter.

