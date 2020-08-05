Rapper FBG Duck Murdered In Chicago Drive-By Shooting

RIP FBG Duck! The rapper was known to keep it real and fans are in mourning.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper FBG Duck and two others were murdered today in his native Chicago.

The rapper was shot on Tuesday in an apparent drive-by shooting. He made it to the hospital alive but died in the care of medical officials. FBG Duck sustained multiple wounds to his torso and simply did not recover.

Initially, it seems like the rapper would survive the onslaught of bullets. Two years ago he was shot in the shoulder in another shooting. In 2017 his brother FBG Brick was shot and killed as well in Chicago.

Insiders say the murder of FBG Duck will result in a turf war with other facets of gang lifel

FBG Duck is well-known for his song ”Slide” and a heated beef with Tekashi 69.

He was 26 years old.