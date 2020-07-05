AllHipHop
Rapper Foogiano 4th Of July Concert Shot Up; 2 People Dead

Mike Winslow

Foogiano's Fourth of July concert turned into a shootout and now the cops are hunting for murder suspects.

(AllHipHop News) A Fourth of July concert featuring rapper Foogiano ended with a bang - of gunshots.

Dozens of people were injured and two people were killed after gunmen open fire inside of his concert in Greenville, South Carolina.

Foogiano, who recently signed a million-dollar-deal with Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, was performing at the holiday-themed concert at Lavish Lounge around 2 a.m.

Local cops patrolling the area noticed an unusually large crowd in the area, which is supposed to be locked down over coronavirus restrictions.

The cops noticed the patrons were fleeing the venue as they pulled in, and were immediately encountered with a frantic situation.

According to witnesses, gunmen open fire inside of the venue in the middle of the crowd.

In total, 10 people were shot, two of them fatally. One victim was reportedly the mother of two children.

“I don’t know if we have multiple shooters at this time, or one that initiated it and one that may have shot back, we’re not sure,” Greenville Sheriff Hobart Lewis said during a press conference. “There are a lot of shell casings inside.”

Sources stated there someone in the crowd may have attempted to rob Foogiano.

Investigators are looking to see if Lavish was even supposed to be open, or if it was operating illegally since Govoner Henry McMasters ordered all the local bars and clubs to close down again over the pandemic.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram friends of one of the reported victims have been dragging Foogiano, claiming his entourage sparked the gunfire during the botched robbery attempt. 

Screen Shot 2020-07-05 at 10.45.48 AM
Screen Shot 2020-07-05 at 10.44.23 AM
Screen Shot 2020-07-05 at 10.48.43 AM
Screen Shot 2020-07-05 at 10.49.10 AM
