Fred The Godson's wife gave an update on the South Bronx rapper's health and she is asking for prayers.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Fred The Godson is fighting for his life in a New York hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this week.

On April 6th, Fred revealed he was being treated for symptoms related to COVID-19 with a post on his social media account asking his fans to pray for him.

The rapper, born Fredrick Thomas, has been silent since his initial post, leaving many to wonder about his condition.

According to his wife, Fred was in critical condition and was using a ventilator to support his breathing as he struggles to recover.

Unfortunately, doctors prepared his wife LeeAnn Jemmott for the worst according to News 12.

"Now, instead of the ventilator supporting him 100%, it's supporting him 70%,” LeeAnn Jemmott revealed.

New York has become the epicenter of the disease with more cases than any other city in the world as of today (April 9th).

New York State has a total of 149,300 cases and 7,067 deaths. New York City accounted for 81,803 of those cases and a staggering 4,695 of those deaths.

"Don't just assume they are going to die. Because that's all we are hearing is people dying, dying, dying. He's winning, he's winning,” told News 12.