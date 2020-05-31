AllHipHop
Rapper Houdini Killed By Teen According To Cops

Mike Winslow

The news of the death of rising Canadian rapper Houdini sent shock waves through the community.

(AllHipHop News) The cops are on the hunt for a teenager who gunned down one of Toronto, Canada's most promising rappers.

Police are accusing a 17-year-old named Eleijah Robinson as the gunman behind the fatal shooting of Houdini, born Dimarjio Jenkins.

Houdini, 21, was shot and killed during a brazen shooting in the middle of Toronto's entertainment district last Tuesday (May 26).

In addition to killing of Houdini, the teens reckless shooting injured two bystanders.

A 37-year- old woman was struck in the crossfire, as was a 15- year-old boy.

The police are trying to catch up with Eleijah Robinson to charge him with murder and other assault charges over the deadly shooting.

Police are warning citizens to call the cops if they spot Robinson, because he's most likely armed and dangerous.

When news of Houdini's death broke, a variety of rappers hopped on social media to pay tribute to the slain artist.

Fellow Canadian Tory Lanez offered up some words, as did Philly rapper Meek Mill who shocked by Houdini's tragic murder. 

