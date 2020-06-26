AllHipHop
Rapper Huey Shot And Killed In St. Louis

Maria Myraine

Tragedy struck the Hip-Hop community in Saint Louis, after the death of popular rapper Huey.

(AllHipHop News) At just 31 years old, St. Louis rapper Huey was tragically shot and killed last night.

According to reports, the shooting took place around 11 PM near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Mable Avenue. Huey, whose real name is Lawrence Franks Jr, was seen at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Shortly after, he was pronounced dead.

As word quickly spread an investigation by the cops turned up another victim of the shooting, a 21-year-old man, who remains nameless.

He arrived at the Ferguson Police Department around the same time with a minor gunshot wound - he’s expected to survive. Investigators have also noted that at least ten people were on the scene of the shooting but police have not made any arrest as of yet. This story is still developing.

While he’s remained under the radar since his 2006 hit single, “Pop, Lock and Drop It,” Huey’s contribution to STL Hip Hop can’t be denied.

According to one of his recent Instagram posts, Huey was planning to shoot a music video this weekend! Fans took to social media with an outpouring of tributes and condolences. Huey is survived by his 13-year-old daughter.

