Rapper Ice-T Leads All-Star Cast In New Movie “Equal Standard”

Maria Myraine

Ice-T stars in a brand new movie exploring police brutality featuring Treach, Fredro Starr, and others.

(AllHipHop News) At a time where racial tensions are high, once again, Equal Standard is a necessary watch.

As racial tensions heighten amidst a pandemic in the US, the messaging behind “Equal Standard” is amplified even more.

The movie gives the audience a first-hand look at the harsh realities Black men face with law enforcement in our country.

Executive produced by Ice-T, the film was expected to premiere in movie theaters this May. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release of the film has shifted to digital.

Director Taheim Bryan decided to stream the movie direct-to-consumers for $9.99 on EqualStandardMovie.com after the early success of the trailer, which has amassed over 13 million views.

“Equal Standard will open the viewer’s eyes to the generational trauma that hangs around peoples’ necks like an anvil, depriving all of us justice and progress,” said director, Taheim Bryan.

Ice-T isn’t the only Hip Hop name involved in “Equal Standard,” as Anthony “Treach” Criss, from Naughty By Nature, co-produced and stars in the film.

The list of stars doesn’t stop there, however, as Fredro Starr (Onyx, "Moesha"), Tobias Truvilion ("Empire"), Syleena Johnson ("Sisters Circle"), and Maurice Benard ("General Hospital") are also in the movie.

“Consumers are trapped at home and have watched everything that’s available, 'Equal Standard' is perfectly timed to impact the marketplace,” added Darren D. Dickerson, founder of COD, a content distribution company helping to push the movie. 

