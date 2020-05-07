Rapper J-Diggs Busted With Huge Haul Of Weed In Oklahoma
AllHipHop Staff
(AllHipHop News) Rapper J-Diggs drove into some problems out in Rogers County, Oklahoma when he was busted with a big stash of Marijuana.
The rapper, born Jamal Diggs, is well-known for his association with the legendary Mac Dre and his label, Thizz Entertainment.
According to a report on Channel 6 in Tulsa, J-Diggs and his girlfriend were arrested after the cops stopped their vehicle, which was wreaking of marijuana - from the outside.
“I could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle from the back bumper before I even said hello,” Deputy Ron Walker told NewsOn6.
The cops also found $12,000 in cash on the rapper, who appeared to be genuinely shocked the cops didn't recognize him.
Fortunately, J-Diggs was freed from custody after spending 24-hours locked up.
J-Diggs said he owns a legitimate CBD business in California. '