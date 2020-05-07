Rapper J-Diggs Busted With Huge Haul Of Weed In Oklahoma

The longtime affiliate of the late Mac Dre got into some trouble in Oklahoma earlier this week, when he was caught with a rather large amount of weed.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper J-Diggs drove into some problems out in Rogers County, Oklahoma when he was busted with a big stash of Marijuana.

The rapper, born Jamal Diggs, is well-known for his association with the legendary Mac Dre and his label, Thizz Entertainment.

According to a report on Channel 6 in Tulsa, J-Diggs and his girlfriend were arrested after the cops stopped their vehicle, which was wreaking of marijuana - from the outside.

“I could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle from the back bumper before I even said hello,” Deputy Ron Walker told NewsOn6.

The cops also found $12,000 in cash on the rapper, who appeared to be genuinely shocked the cops didn't recognize him.

Fortunately, J-Diggs was freed from custody after spending 24-hours locked up.

J-Diggs said he owns a legitimate CBD business in California. '