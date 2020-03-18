AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rapper Juice WRLD's Mom Moves To Protect Estate Worth $3 Million

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Legal documents now claim the rapper was worth a little over $3.3 million worth of property and jewelry.

(AllHipHop News) It is almost sad to talk about it, but deceased rapper Juice WRLD who lost his life in a tragic overdose is worth a whole lot of money.

Legal documents now claim that he was worth a little over $3.3 million dollars when he died in December of 2019.

TMZ reports that the estate includes a condo in Miami worth $1.49 million and a few bank accounts, with one having a little over $1 million.

He also had half a million dollars worth of jewelry, which included nice chains and watches. His worth could jump up substantially since the rapper left fans with almost 2,00 unreleased songs.

His team has discussed releasing new music, but they have yet to decide because it has only been four months since his demise.

Rappers' estates often release their posthumous music and their sales and profits go through the roof.

Examples are Biggie Smalls, Tupac, XXXtentacion, Mac Miller and now Pop Smoke.

The deceased rapper’s mom, Carmela Wallace, has filed to be named the representative for the estate. This is important WRLD did not have any kids and was not married.

Many did not know that she is still mourning: She lost her son in December and his father six months earlier.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fashion Nova Sues Tekashi 6ix9ine For $2.5 Million

Richard Saghian's LA-based retailer claims it did not know about the rapper's criminal prosecution.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

parly

Gucci Mane Offers $1 Million To New Rappers Who Sign To 1017 Records

Gucci Mane offers rappers a lucrative opportunity with a $1 million open call in a search for the next big rapper.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ZUBU7

Lil Uzi Vert's 'Eternal Atake' Projected To Spend A Second Week At No. 1

The first-week projections for Don Toliver and Jay Electronica are in as well.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Meek Mill Calls Out North Korea As Possible Source Of The Coronavirus

Meek Mill took to Twitter to stir up a controversy surrounding the origins of COVID-19, most popularly known as the coronavirus, by linking the threat to North Korea.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

coastwest

Eric B.'s Daughter Erica Barrier Passes Away Following A Car Accident

“She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Jamejack

Russell Simmons Says Coronavirus Wouldn't Exist If People Stopped Eating Meat

Russell Simmons talks about the connections between eating meat and the coronavirus, pointing to the consumption of bats as one of the reasons the disease even exists!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Coronavirus Ruins Kanye West And Joel Osteen's Mega-Church Ambition

The massive Kanye West/ Joel Osteen service has been postponed because of the coronavirus epidemic. This should not come as a surprise as Yankee Stadium has canceled all events for the next two months.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jay Electronica Proclaims Drake As His "Spirit Animal"

Who would have thought that out all of the beasts in Hip-Hop, that Drake was Jay Electronica's spirit animal?

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Walk

Meek Mill & Swizz Beatz Expressed Interest In Curating 'Charm City Kings' Soundtrack

The "Milladelphia" collaborators could be teaming up again.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Won't Stop 50 Cent"s Sextape War With Rick Ross

50 Cent's legal war with Rick Ross must go on say lawyers, damn the coronavirus!

GrouchyGreg