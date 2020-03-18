Rapper Juice WRLD's Mom Moves To Protect Estate Worth $3 Million

Legal documents now claim the rapper was worth a little over $3.3 million worth of property and jewelry.

(AllHipHop News) It is almost sad to talk about it, but deceased rapper Juice WRLD who lost his life in a tragic overdose is worth a whole lot of money.

Legal documents now claim that he was worth a little over $3.3 million dollars when he died in December of 2019.

TMZ reports that the estate includes a condo in Miami worth $1.49 million and a few bank accounts, with one having a little over $1 million.

He also had half a million dollars worth of jewelry, which included nice chains and watches. His worth could jump up substantially since the rapper left fans with almost 2,00 unreleased songs.

His team has discussed releasing new music, but they have yet to decide because it has only been four months since his demise.

Rappers' estates often release their posthumous music and their sales and profits go through the roof.

Examples are Biggie Smalls, Tupac, XXXtentacion, Mac Miller and now Pop Smoke.

The deceased rapper’s mom, Carmela Wallace, has filed to be named the representative for the estate. This is important WRLD did not have any kids and was not married.

Many did not know that she is still mourning: She lost her son in December and his father six months earlier.