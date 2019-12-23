AllHipHop
Rapper Kodak Black Helps With Construction Of Jewish Temple

AllHipHop Staff
Rapper Kodak Black may be locked up for the next few years, but at least he is putting his time, and money to good use.

(AllHipHop News) Imprisoned rapper Kodak Black is giving back as he donated $8,000 to charities, families and religious institutions from behind bars.

The rapper has been incarcerated since May when he was arrested shortly before he was due to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida.

After denying any wrongdoing, the "ZEZE" MC, real name Bill K. Kapri, eventually reached a deal with prosecutors over falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms in the state of Florida and is now serving three years in jail.

But that hasn't stopped the star from getting into the holiday spirit, as the 22-year-old has donated a generous $8,000 to charitable organizations, children's centers, places of worship, and to families.

Kodak Black has also made arrangements for a shipment of toys to be delivered to the Paradise Day Care Center in Broward County, Florida, which will be dished out to more than 70 different families in need, according to his lawyer Brad Cohen.

The rapper also sent funds to a family that has a child who is blind, as well as braille gifts and games that are voice-controlled, among other useful contributions, and made a $1,000 donation to Rabbi Kaplan of the Downtown Jewish Center Chabad in Fort Lauderdale toward the building of a new temple. 

