AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rapper Mariahlynn's Leg Fractured In Bat Beating Incident With Ex

Mike Winslow

Mariahlynn thought she would get peace with her ex, and instead, she got her ass kicked, and now her ex-boyfriend could be facing felony charges.

(AllHipHop News) "Love & Hip Hop" star Mariahlynn is nursing some pretty nasty wounds, as she rings in her 30th birthday.

According to reports, Mariahlynn was involved in a wild fight with her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend last week in the Bronx.

The rapper claims she was lured to her house by her unnamed ex, with a promise of making peace.

But the exact opposite happened when she arrived with one of her friends and was confronted by her ex and his woman.

Mariahlynn and an unidentified companion were immediately attacked and beaten by the conniving couple.

During the dispute, the woman pulled out a blade, cut Mariahlynn, and beat the reality star and her friend with a bat.

Mariahlynn had a contusion, a black eye, and a fractured leg as a result of the beatdown, while her friend suffered minor injuries as well.

So far, no one has been charged but the NYPD is investigating the assault, which could result in felony charges for her ex-boyfriend.

"I'm surrounded by people all the people who love me," Mariahlynn posted cryptically. "God don't like ugly and I'll speak on what happened just not tonight because this is my special day."

Mariahlynn appears to be making the best of the situation.

She celebrated her birthday surrounded by friends and family and even posted a video of herself twerking with crutches.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z Has Plenty Of Cheese & He's About To "Milk" The Game Again

Jigga is hoping to cash in on the surging demand for plant-based foods with his latest investment.

Mike Winslow

Moneybagg Yo Returns Home To Help Thousands Of Students During Pandemic

Moneybagg Yo is doing his part to make students safe when - or if - they return to school this year.

AllHipHop Staff

August Alsina Says Jada Pinkett Smith Made Him Feel Like Royalty

August Alsina sat down with Lil Wayne to discuss his sensational affair with Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Mike Winslow

Big Sean Pens Touching Tribute To "Hero" Ex-Fiance Naya Rivera

The rap star had some touching words for late actress Naya Rivera.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tra_mo

A$AP Rocky's Life In Danger Thanks To Obsessed Fan

A woman unexpectedly popped up in A$AP Rocky's bedroom!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sin_bk

Ava Duvernay Launching New Unscripted "Cultural Experiment" Series

Ava Duvernay has a new unscripted series about two families who switch places to experience different cultural perspectives.

AllHipHop Staff

Megan Thee Stallion Extremely Traumatized After Being Shot

Megan updated her fans, and she's still struggling mentally after being shot at a party last weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Incogni227038

Nick Cannon Causes Concern By Posting Cryptic Messages About Leaving Earth

"I watched my own community turn on me."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Joey Bada$$ Returns With 'The Light Pack' Bundle Featuring Pusha T

Watch the music video for "The Light."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)