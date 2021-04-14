Rapper NBA YoungBoy Booked Into Lousiana Jail After California Arrest

(AllHipHop News)
It seems like it was just last year when rapper NBA YoungBoy was on top of the world. He had all the money he could imagine to toss around.
He had Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, YaYa, stabbing pregnant girls and his music was killing the streaming game.
But as of today, the 21-year-old is held up behind bars in Louisiana. He has been booked and placed on hold at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and will be waiting until the US Marshal comes to the town to snatch him up.
His stint at SMPCC comes three weeks after getting arrested for a “traffic stop.”
The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was knocked by the feds at the end of March in Los Angeles after they caught him with an outstanding federal warrant stretching back to an incident that happened at a video shoot in September 2020 in Baton Rouge.
Almost as dramatic as a scene out of a Cops episode, the “Make No Sense” rapper tried to run away from the law enforcement team on foot after the FBI stopped his vehicle. #ThatWasDumb
A grand jury gave the rapper an indictment for a felon in possession of a firearm. While there are no charges listed publicly for NBA YoungBoy, his detainment was initiated by the U.S. Marshals’ Office.
Hope he don’t drop the soap.
Developing.