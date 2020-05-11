Rapper Nick Blixky Murdered In Brooklyn

The rising rapper was preparing to release new music this June.

(AllHipHop News) Promising rapper Nick Blixky has been pronounced dead, after being fatally shot in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday night (May 10th).

The up-and-coming 21-year-old, real name Nickalus Thompson, was found on Winthrop Street in the borough at around 9.30 pm after suffering gunshot wounds to his torso.

A video clip which appeared to be of the aftermath of the shooting was uploaded on YouTube, with the footage showing a body on the ground while police arrive.

“He look like he dead,” a witness can be heard saying. “Seven times he got shot.” The witness also incorrectly alleged that the police were responsible.

Following the shooting, Blixky was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was later pronounced dead.

After the tragedy, a man called Nasir Fisher, who claims to be Blixky's brother, took to Facebook to pay tribute to the late musician.

"my heart broken," he wrote. "rest in peace to my brother nick blixk. watch over me brody.”

Blixky had been due to release his debut mixtape, "Different Timin" on June 3rd.