EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Peezy Sued After Firing His “Dumb Ass Manager”

Former EMPIRE artist and product manager Chelsea Donini is seeking at least $1 million in damages for going “scorched earth” on her.

Peezy’s ex-manager, Chelsea Donini, is suing the rapper in U.S. District Court. According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, Donini—former director of marketing and product manager at EMPIRE—”seeks redress for Defendant Peezy’s multiple contractual breaches, tortious interference, defamation, and emotional distress.” Her attorneys, Robert Meloni and Thomas P. McCaffrey, claim she’s “fighting for her professional life” after Peezy allegedly “began his campaign to destroy it in order to avoid his contractual commitments.”

Donini, a Rutgers University graduate, says the trouble began after the Team Eastside member and alleged 6 Mile Chedda Grove gang affiliate was sentenced to 18 months in prison on federal charges of racketeering and conspiracy. During that time, Donini provided valuable advice as she worked to keep his rap career alive. Shortly before he was released from prison in February 2021, Donini says they entered into a professional agreement but around June 2022, he “inexplicably and without any basis or warning” breached their management agreement. Simultaneously, she claims Peezy went on a “vindictive scorched earth campaign” to destroy her reputation at EMPIRE, including calling her a “dumb ass manager” on Instagram.

Furthermore, Donini alleges he also encouraged his fans and others to “further spread the lies and

contacted Plaintiff’s other artists under her management in an attempt to destroy Plaintiff’s

business relationships with them,” while attempting to ruin her EMPIRE relationships.

As part of Peezy’s “trash talking” campaign, he rapped about Donini allegedly stealing money from his “marketing budget” in the video for “Nipsey Blue,” rapping, “Brought you in my personal space around my kids what you do take advantage of me while I’m in the can.”

Donini is seeking damages of at least $1 million.