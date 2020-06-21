Rapper Shot & Killed In The CHAZ In Seattle

A young rapper from Seattle was shot and killed inside of Seattle's Chaz district over the weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Two people were shot inside of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) after a shooting erupted early Saturday morning (June 20th).

The CHAZ is a controversial six-block radius in the middle of the city of Seattle controlled by protesters after police abandoned the local precinct during riots over the death of George Floyd.

Yesterday, shots were fired inside of the CHAZ and two people were struck and wounded.

According to reports, one of the victims who was struck was local rapper Lil Mob.

According to local news channel KIRO 7, CHAZ medics rushed Lil Mob to Harborview Medical Center, where the nineteen-year-old died from his injuries.

The other unidentified victim is in critical condition.

The cops just released bodycam footage of the chaotic scene, when hundreds of people surround and force the officers out of the "occupied zone."

Last night President Donald Trump eviscerated Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Governor Jay Inslee for allowing the protesters to set up the CHAZ.

He also threatened to send in the national guard to clear the protesters out in "an hour" during a speech at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last night (June 20th.)

Last week, another rapper known as Raz Simone blasted Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson, for labeling him a gun-toting, warlord leader of the CHAZ and putting his life in danger.