AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rapper Slim Thug Has Coronavirus

Mike Winslow

Slim Thug is urging all of his fans to be very careful, after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Houston rap legend Slim Thug has revealed he is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

Slim Thug broke the news to his fans via his Instagram account today (March 24th).

Unlike some of the other rappers who have been joking about the pandemic, or athletes who made light of the situation, Slim Thug said he had been very cautious with his movements.

According to the 39-year-old rapper, he wore masks and gloves every time he went out, but he still fell victim to the coronavirus.

"As careful as I have been self-quarantining, staying at home, I mighta did went got something to eat or something, or did some stuff like that, simple stuff, nothing crazy, stayed in my truck, had mask and gloves everything on, and my test came back positive. Y'all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they saying."

Slim Thug said he came down with a mild fever and a slight cough, and that's what he decided to get tested. Thankfully, he's resting up and feeling ok.

"Yall better its serious, it's real out here. Coronavirus."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

Eddogg308

"Self-Destruction 2" Is On The Way With DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, And More On Board

Rap Legend Daddy-O has revealed exclusively to AllHipHop that he is working on "Self Destruction 2" with DJ Premier & Pete Rock.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He's At Risk Of Dying As Coronavirus Spreads In New York Prisons

Tekashi 6ix9ine says he is at risk of dying if he's not released from prison and sent home immediately as the coronavirus spreads throughout the New York prison system.

GrouchyGreg

50 Cent Trolls Casanova After Careless Video Shoot During Coronavirus Outbreak

50 Cent, fans, and media challenge Casanova to step up and take responsibility for his poor decision to joke about COVID-19.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutor Fights Tekashi 6ix9ine's Release Over Coronavirus Fear

Tekashi 6ix9ine's hope for freedom in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic could be dashed by the very same prosecutor who sent him to prison.

GrouchyGreg

Lil Kim Announces Tory Lanez As An Executive Producer For Her Next Album

Kimberly Jones and Daystar Peterson connected in the studio.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

KINGMufasa

Ja Rule Remembers Queens Basketball Hero Dave Edwards, Victim Of The Coronavirus

Dave Edwards was not just a high school legend, he was a starter at Texas A&M and personally led the Southwest Conference with 265 assists in 1994.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Cam'ron: 'Uncut Gems' Directors Used Me & Tried To Give Me A "Sucker Ass Role"

The Dipset general jokes about wanting a "consultant fee."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Sin_bk

Judge Dismisses Defamation Lawsuit Against Ava DuVernay's 'When They See Us'

The creators of the award-winning series defeat cop-turned-consultant John E. Reid.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jadakiss Discusses The Difficulty Of Listening To His Song "Closure"

The rap veteran talks about his latest project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)