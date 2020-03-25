Rapper Slim Thug Has Coronavirus

Slim Thug is urging all of his fans to be very careful, after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Houston rap legend Slim Thug has revealed he is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

Slim Thug broke the news to his fans via his Instagram account today (March 24th).

Unlike some of the other rappers who have been joking about the pandemic, or athletes who made light of the situation, Slim Thug said he had been very cautious with his movements.

According to the 39-year-old rapper, he wore masks and gloves every time he went out, but he still fell victim to the coronavirus.

"As careful as I have been self-quarantining, staying at home, I mighta did went got something to eat or something, or did some stuff like that, simple stuff, nothing crazy, stayed in my truck, had mask and gloves everything on, and my test came back positive. Y'all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they saying."

Slim Thug said he came down with a mild fever and a slight cough, and that's what he decided to get tested. Thankfully, he's resting up and feeling ok.

"Yall better its serious, it's real out here. Coronavirus."