Rapper Targeted In Double Shooting At Houston Strip Club

Mike Winslow

The police in Houston are looking for a rapper after a violent shooting during a twerk war.

(AllHipHop News) Police in Houston are trying to get to the bottom of a violent shootout in front of a popular strip club in earlier this morning (September 20th).

V LIVE was hosting a "Twerk Wars" party when the violence erupted.

According to Houston Police Detective Andrew McCabe of the Major Assault Unit, a rapper pulled up to the spot around 3:30 a.m. when he was targeted by a gunman.

"From what we can gather there was a rapper here tonight. And as he arrived here. He began taking gunfire from unknown suspects," McCabe told ABC13. "Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and him. And then, both him and the suspects fled. They were two people that were struck by gunfire."

Two of the wounded men were employees of the strip club. One man was shot in the head, and the other person was struck in the side.

Police have not revealed the identity of the rapper who was targeted, nor have they announced any arrests as of press time.

Fortunately, both victims are expected to survive.

