Rapper Tierra Whack Donates $100,000 To Philly Schools

Fatima Barrie

The rapper teamed up with Vans to do some good in her hometown of Philadelphia.

(AllHipHop News) Tierra Whack gave back to her hometown of Philadelphia this past week.

The Grammy-nominated rapper teamed up with sports apparel company Vans to donate a total of $100,000 to five different schools. Each school received $10,000 towards musical equipment and a $10,000 grant to fund their music programs.

Whack surprised the students of Samuel Fels High School, Frankford High School, Philadelphia High School for Girls, John Bartram High School and South Philadelphia High School with a special appearance.

She told 6 ABC, “we have just so many legends from Philly, so just to follow in their footsteps and be able to do what I do now is just amazing.”

"When I'm going out and talking to these kids, it's like a surreal moment for me. It's just like wow, I am really am doing what I always wanted to do. I made it happen," said Whack.

The students also received backpacks donated by Vans, with tons of supplies stored inside.

Tierra Whack is slated to perform at several festivals this year including Something in the Water, Wireless Festival, Lovebox, and the Pitchfork Music Festival.

