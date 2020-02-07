Rapper Tinie Tempah Drops Clothing Line Inspired By Rihanna

(AllHipHop News) Tinie Tempah has been inspired by fellow pop star-turned-fashion designer Rihanna to add a womenswear collection to his successful What We Wear fashion brand.

The "Pass Out" star debuted his label back in 2017 and, speaking to Britain's Daily Star newspaper following the Tiffany X British Vogue party after the BAFTAs, he confessed bumping into the hitmaker inspired him to expand the brand.

“In the future we would love to go into womenswear and do more unisex," he said. “I feel like there’s a gap in the market for What We Wear.

“I’m proud of Rihanna, turn your legacy and what you built into big business. For her to make a house of Fenty for the next generation... She deserves it. I don’t think there’s been as many influential people as Rihanna in pop music and popular culture within the last 10 years. Good on her.”

The rapper added he believes people ­are taking them more seriously despite their musical roots, explaining: "We are living in a time where fashion is being disrupted.

“Gone are the days where you care what people think of you. You have to be brave, fearless and confident which is what we are doing.”

However, the "Trampoline" star insisted, “Music is still the main thing, it’s always going to be," adding he's working on a new project and is in the process of "getting all the tracks together."

Rihanna launched her Fenty fashion brand last May and became the first woman to create a brand for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, as well the first woman of color to launch her own major Parisian fashion house.