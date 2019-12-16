AllHipHop
Login

Rapper Trae Tha Truth Saves Christmas For Houston Family

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Trae Tha Truth once again proved why he is Houston's Superman.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Trae Tha Truth is a real-life superhero in Houston.

The rapper is known for rescuing residents during storms and floods and assisting Houstonian's in times of crisis.

Over the weekend Trae Tha Truth sprang into action again and came to the aid of a family whose belongings were destroyed in a house fire on December 6th.

Christmas was looking dreary for the family of 11, who were tragically displaced from their home after someone let the kitchen stove on and burned the house down.

Over the weekend, Trae the Truth saved Christmas for the family, by popping up and surprising 8 of the children with gifts.

Trae handed out dozens of toys, as well as gift cards and other goodies.

The family was overcome with joy and they could not think Trae the Truth enough saving their Christmas and putting them in the holiday spirit again. 

Comments
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever did this is lucky they robbed the new Boosie and not the old Boosie. New Boosie is just gonaa let it play out…
The Game Recalls Michael Jackson Asking Him To Squash His Beef With 50 Cent
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
Tahiry Blasts 'Love & Hip Hop' For "Editing" Scene Involving Joe Budden
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
parly
parlyi so much love hiphops https://yeyelife.com/
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
111
Last Reply· by
KEQMAC
KEQMACyour saying they wasn’t older enough 2 consent but that wen tha parents should have stepped n but instead their mindset…
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUHe will probably do less that a year since he has already done a year he will get time served for that. He will be in PC…
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allThings keep getting worst for Kelly. Lesson learnt from all this show of shame, don't ever do bad and think you will go…
EXCLUSIVE: A Breakdown Of Everyone Tekashi69 Helped Send To Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinAs I stated in the last article when he gets out (if he makes it out alive?), it will be interesting to see how long of…
‘The Game’ Set To Be Rebooted On The CW
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Kid Cudi Featured In 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' First Look Images
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment