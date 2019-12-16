AllHipHop
Login

Rapper Trae Tha Truth Saves Christmas For Houston Family

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Trae Tha Truth once again proved why he is Houston's Superman.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Trae Tha Truth is a real-life superhero in Houston.

The rapper is known for rescuing residents during storms and floods and assisting Houstonian's in times of crisis.

Over the weekend Trae Tha Truth sprang into action again and came to the aid of a family whose belongings were destroyed in a house fire on December 6th.

Christmas was looking dreary for the family of 11, who were tragically displaced from their home after someone let the kitchen stove on and burned the house down.

Over the weekend, Trae the Truth saved Christmas for the family, by popping up and surprising 8 of the children with gifts.

Trae handed out dozens of toys, as well as gift cards and other goodies.

The family was overcome with joy and they could not think Trae the Truth enough saving their Christmas and putting them in the holiday spirit again. 

Comments
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever did this is lucky they robbed the new Boosie and not the old Boosie. New Boosie is just gonaa let it play out…
The Game Recalls Michael Jackson Asking Him To Squash His Beef With 50 Cent
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
Tahiry Blasts 'Love & Hip Hop' For "Editing" Scene Involving Joe Budden
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
parly
parlyi so much love hiphops https://yeyelife.com/
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
111
Last Reply· by
KEQMAC
KEQMACyour saying they wasn’t older enough 2 consent but that wen tha parents should have stepped n but instead their mindset…
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
19
Last Reply· by
Jaybella
JaybellaYou cannot put card I b in Lil Kim and Foxy Brown category they are legends now they may not been hoes but card I is a…
EXCLUSIVE: Law Firm Demands 50 Cent Give Up His Hunt For Rick Ross Over Leaked Sex Tape
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXcan't hate someone who knows how to work the system....
Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby & More Join Vewtopia Music Festival Lineup
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Tank Clowns Charlamagne Tha God For Saying He Would Perform Oral Sex On 6ix9ine
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
realest
realestC dis say that
6ix9ine's Attack Victims Submit Impact Statements To Judge
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Yellowcard Continues $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD Over "Lucid Dreams"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment