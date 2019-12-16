Rapper Trae Tha Truth Saves Christmas For Houston Family

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Trae Tha Truth is a real-life superhero in Houston.

The rapper is known for rescuing residents during storms and floods and assisting Houstonian's in times of crisis.

Over the weekend Trae Tha Truth sprang into action again and came to the aid of a family whose belongings were destroyed in a house fire on December 6th.

Christmas was looking dreary for the family of 11, who were tragically displaced from their home after someone let the kitchen stove on and burned the house down.

Over the weekend, Trae the Truth saved Christmas for the family, by popping up and surprising 8 of the children with gifts.

Trae handed out dozens of toys, as well as gift cards and other goodies.

The family was overcome with joy and they could not think Trae the Truth enough saving their Christmas and putting them in the holiday spirit again.