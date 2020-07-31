Rappers Dominate The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

The genre proved totally dominate for this year's 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 MTV Video Music Award nominees have dropped and to no one’s surprise, Hip-Hop is straight housing the place.

Up for Video of The Year are two rappers and their special featured artists: Eminem ft. Juice WRLD’s “Godzilla” and Future ft. Drake’s “Life Is Good.”

Competition is stiff for them as they are up against top names like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.

DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion are up for Artist of The Year. Post Malone, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Lady Gaga are also being considered for the incredible honor.

When it comes down to the Best Collaborations, it is not shocking that Future and Drake are up there as serious contenders. Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj's "Tusa" and Black Eyed Peas ft. J. Balvin's "RITMO" is sure to shake up the category.

Ms. Karol G has been called the Rihanna of the Latin world and will surely bring her sex appeal to the stage should she be offered an opportunity to perform.

Where you would expect rappers to dominate is in the Best Hip-Hop category.

Who are talents that MTV believes are the Best Hip-Hop songs of 2019? It looks like they got it right with acts that fans love and enjoy.

DaBaby’s “BOP,” Eminem ft. Juice WRLD’s “Godzilla,” Future ft. Drake’s “Life Is Good,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” and Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room" are all up for the award.

A few new categories are going to make it to the show: Video for Good, Best Music Video From Home, and Best Quarantine Performance.

Lil Baby scoots in there with his “The Bigger Picture” for his do-gooder video. Drake slides in there with his “Toosie Slide” for Best Music Video From Home.

Regardless of who is nominated for The Best Quarantine Performance, there is only one real winner … trust us … it will be DJ D-Nice. He has to be the winner; his Instagram show Club Quarantine is bodying life — not just the show.

Other Hip-Hop acts up for awards are as follows:

Best Direction: Doja Cat’s “Say So”

Best Cinematography: Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby’s “My Oh My”

Best Art Direction: A$AP Rocky’s “Babushka Boi”

Best Visual Effects: Travis Scott’s “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Best Choreography: DaBaby’s “BOP”

It is amazing to know that Drake goes into the season with 4 nominations and DaBaby, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, and Future are tied with 3 nominations.

Best of luck to everyone. The 2020 Video Music Awards airs on MTV, Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 8:00 pm.