AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rappers Link Up To Raise Money For The Apollo

AllHipHop Staff

Members of The Roots are onboard to help raise funds for The Apollo Theater in Harlem.

(AllHipHop News) Dionne Warwick and The Roots' 'Captain' Kirk Douglas will help raise funds for the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York with a new virtual fundraising gig.

Gary Clark, Jr., Kool and the Gang, Robert Randolph and Michael McDonald are among several artists tapped to perform during Let’s Stay (in) Together: a Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater.

As with several venues across the U.S., the iconic theater, a noted venue for African American performers since the 1930s', was forced to close in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is struggling to stay afloat as performances remain shut.

In addition to musical performances, stars including Warwick, Doug E. Fresh and Roy Wood, Jr. will make appearances, with additional special guests to be announced soon.

"Music has the incredible power to connect, transform and heal,” reads a statement from Apollo Theater representatives. “We hope you’ll support the Apollo Theater and join us for a special event featuring music that lifts our spirits, shapes our lives, and continues to unite us all.”

Artists will perform music from performers who have graced Apollo’s legendary stage, including B.B. King, Patti LaBelle and Stevie Wonder.

“A portion of the funds raised will be allocated for micro grants to support local merchants and small businesses in the 125th Street neighborhood impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement continues.

The fundraiser will livestream for free on the Apollo Theater’s website on June 2 at 7:30 pm ET. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Calls For People Of Color To Take Part In #BlackOutDay2020 To Protest Oppression

The "King of the South" is asking Americans to not spend any money for a full day.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Actor Shameik Moore Suggests Rosa Parks Should Have Taken A Cab

Shameik Moore wants the black community to stop blaming police brutality on racism, and some of his "fans" want to cancel the actor.

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

Cardi B & Tomi Lahren Clash Online Over Looting Taking Place In Minneapolis

Their political Twitter feud continues.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Stephen Jackson, Tamika Mallory & More To Participate In Minneapolis Rally Seeking Justice For George Floyd

Jamie Foxx is also set to take part in a press conference organized to demand murder charges for the four cops involved.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Families Of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & George Floyd Issue Joint Statement On Demanding Police Accountability

Team Roc is presenting a virtual press conference to discuss the families' plans to pursue justice.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Powfu Talks “Death Bed” Going Viral & Love For Lo-Fi Hip-Hop

Powfu’s viral hit “death bed” currently hails over 64 million views on Youtube. The Canadian artist is spearheading the new lo-fi movement across the world.

Shirley Ju

David Jassy Presents 'San Quentin Mixtape, Vol. 1' With Shout Outs From J. Cole, Common, Fat Joe & More

The producer put together a profanity-free project recorded within the walls of San Quentin State Prison.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ice Cube Responds to George Floyd's Murder, Cancels TV Appearance

No Good Morning for America as Ice Cube skips out on scheduled on-air interview.

Maria Myraine

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

Khalil 611

Migos Discuss Economically Disadvantaged Communities Being Hit Hard By COVID-19

"It’s like, when you don’t have the resources and the funds, you’re just out of luck."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)