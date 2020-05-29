Rappers Link Up To Raise Money For The Apollo

Members of The Roots are onboard to help raise funds for The Apollo Theater in Harlem.

(AllHipHop News) Dionne Warwick and The Roots' 'Captain' Kirk Douglas will help raise funds for the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York with a new virtual fundraising gig.

Gary Clark, Jr., Kool and the Gang, Robert Randolph and Michael McDonald are among several artists tapped to perform during Let’s Stay (in) Together: a Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater.

As with several venues across the U.S., the iconic theater, a noted venue for African American performers since the 1930s', was forced to close in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is struggling to stay afloat as performances remain shut.

In addition to musical performances, stars including Warwick, Doug E. Fresh and Roy Wood, Jr. will make appearances, with additional special guests to be announced soon.

"Music has the incredible power to connect, transform and heal,” reads a statement from Apollo Theater representatives. “We hope you’ll support the Apollo Theater and join us for a special event featuring music that lifts our spirits, shapes our lives, and continues to unite us all.”

Artists will perform music from performers who have graced Apollo’s legendary stage, including B.B. King, Patti LaBelle and Stevie Wonder.

“A portion of the funds raised will be allocated for micro grants to support local merchants and small businesses in the 125th Street neighborhood impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement continues.

The fundraiser will livestream for free on the Apollo Theater’s website on June 2 at 7:30 pm ET.