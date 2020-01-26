AllHipHop
Rappers React To News Of Kobe Bryant's Death With 13-Year-Old Daughter In Helicopter Crash

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Kobe Bryant's young daughter was on a helicopter that crashed today and killed everyone on board.

(AllHipHop News) More tragic details are being revealed surrounding the shocking death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier this morning (January 26th).

According to reports, Kobe's eldest daughter Gianna was among those who perished in the crash. She was only 13-years-old.

Kobe and his Gianna, affectionately known as "GiGi," were on their way to his Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.

But their helicopter went down mid-way into the flight, supposedly due to engine troubles, although a cause of the crash has yet to be confirmed.

Kobe served as a coach for Gigi's basketball team, and he nicknamed her "Mamabcita #2."

