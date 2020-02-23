AllHipHop
Rappers React to Tyson Fury Licking Deontay Wilder’s Bloody Neck

Fatima Barrie

Tyson  Fury defeated Wilder Saturday night and rappers tweeted their thoughts about the fight.

(AllHipHop News) Last night, Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury defeated Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder in the seventh round of the Las Vegas fight, becoming the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

"A big shout out to Deontay Wilder. He came here tonight and he manned up and he really did show the heart of a champion,” said Fury. “I hit him with a clean right that dropped him and he got back up. He is a warrior. He will be back. He will be champion again. But I will say, the king has returned to the top of the throne!"

Rappers reacted all across social media about the brutal fight.

Deontay_Wilder_vs_Tyson_Fury_knockdown_
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Mikey

“U gotta have eyes and assertiveness to ref some s##t. Folks was bleedin out the ear off that dirty shot I ain tryna hear it,” tweeted Chance the Rapper.

Wiz Khalifa tweeted, “Im glad Wilder's corner was thinkin bout his health instead of his belt.”

Many rappers also reacted to the unexpected moment when Fury appeared to have licked the blood off Wilder’s neck after his victorious win.

The moment went viral, and of course, quickly turned into a meme. It should also be noted that before the fight, the boxer told ESPN, “… a fighting man tastes blood. I want to taste it, rub it, punch it and mix it up."

Who knew Fury would apply his words literally.

Joe Budden said, “Nah you not gon beat me up & lick my blood off me, no Sir.” Juicy J also chimed in stating, “that nigga tasted blood savage.”

Wilder stated in the ring after his loss, “things like this happen. The best man won tonight, but my corner threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield.”

“I had a lot of things going on heading into this fight. It is what it is, but I make no excuses tonight. I'm a warrior. He had a great performance and we will be back stronger."

