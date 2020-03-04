Rappers Sue Three 6 Mafia Over Theft Of Music For 30 Years

It's clearly hard out here for a pimp! Nine Memphis rappers come at DJ Paul and Juicy J for snatching their rhymes.

(AllHipHop News) The Academy award-winning Three 6 Mafia is probably one of the most notable rap groups of the south, but their legacy may be in jeopardy.

Wait… it must be hard out here for a pimp!

Recently, nine Memphis rappers are suing DJ Paul and Juicy J claiming that more than 100 of their songs have 150 instances of copyright infringement.

According to WREG, the group responsible for jams like “Tear Da Club Up” and “Stay Fly” are being accused of lifting people’s swag and lyrics going all the way back to 1993.

Were they sipping on some… damn y’all.

DJ Zirk, one of the plaintiffs in the case said "Stick ‘em up, murderer, robber. All of that. You know what I’m saying? He took a lot of stuff from me."

And apparently, the rappers suing are especially hurt because they thought they were all friends!

“I never knew that I was on certain songs,” veteran rapper Kingpin Skinny Pimp told the press.

Rapper MC Mack stated, “I want my due royalties, back-pay for anything that was used that was created that I can get paid on in the past.”

“People would come to me all the time, ‘Man, you need to sue Three 6 Mafia. Man, don’t you know that song they sampled it off Koopsta Knicca, or they sampled it on his new album,” rapper Lil Ced complained. “You got your voice on his greatest hits.’ I’m like, ‘For real?’”