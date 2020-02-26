Rappers Team With Mitchell & Ness And The Bleacher Report To Remix NBA Jerseys

Top website Bleacher Report and their executives recognize the synergy between hip-hop and sports in a new partnership with Mitchell & Ness,

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop and basketball are in a very intimate relationship. They love each other. The like inter-mingling. You know what... they just go together.

Yup… in a weird way they have been as committed to this love affair as Andre and Sidney from "Brown Sugar," Quincy, and Monica from "Love & Basketball," or Darius and Nina from "Love Jones."

And from this relationship, big head and weird-looking babies have been birthed that you just wish were not yours. Like Tony Parker’s 2007’s TP (done in French y’all… Merci oui oui!)*, or Lonzo Ball’s efforts. While we should never speak ill of the dead… you know the Black Mamba is up in here.

But then there are some off-springs from the union of the rap and balling that makes for a proud parentage.

Like the Bleacher Report’s NBA Remix Collection limited-edition apparel line.

Done in partnership with the NBA and Mitchell & Ness, this first-of-its-kind collaboration features rappers that have stepped up to the plate and “remix” hometown NBA team’s logos and uniform designs for a line of jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, hats, and long-sleeved tees.

“Bleacher Report lives at the intersection of sports and culture,” said Ed Romaine, Bleacher Report CMO. “The NBA Remix Collection is probably the best physical representation of this mission. It fuses Hip-Hop music and basketball at the local level, with innovative designs that will drive conversation amongst a community of fans who are the new vanguard of style.”

Artists like Future will rock out the Atlanta Hawks, Schoolboy Q will get fly with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Big Sean will get busy reimagining the Detroit Pistons.

DJ Khaled is signed up to put his “We the Best” spin on the Miami Heat’s line and the swagged-out-never-slipping Diplomats are being new life the New York Knicks (even if they can resuscitate the actual team).

Master P and the No Limit Soldiers will make the New Orleans Pelican’s say “Uh,” and E40 will create a new word for how dope his Golden State Warriors uniforms are going to be.

The NBA Remix Collection launches today on BleacherReportShop.com and MitchellandNess.com with prices ranging from $40 to $175.

The NBA Remix Collection is the latest collection from Bleacher Report spotlighting the world’s top music artists. Other collaborations over the last year include Travis Scott, Nas, and Billie Eilish.

It follows the most active month in Bleacher Report history with the launch of the Lamar Jackson MVP line, Derrick Rose x Adidas' ‘Son of Chi’ Collection, and final installment of the D. Wade World Tour.