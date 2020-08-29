AllHipHop
Rapsody And Yasiin Bey Take Legendary Black August Concert Online

AllHipHop Staff

The annual Black August concert is back for its 22nd with a brand new format.

(AllHipHop News) Rappers Yasiin Bey and Rapsody are fronting a new virtual gig to push for social justice reform.

Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, and Rapsody will appear alongside fellow artists and activists Big Krit, Dead Prez star M1, Sampa The Great, Audio Push, Oswin Benjamin, and poet Jessica Care Moore at the 22nd annual Black August Hip Hop Benefit Concert on August 30th.

Proceeds from the show, organized by officials at the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement (MXGM) in partnership with Movement for Black Lives, will be donated to political prisoners in the U.S. and their freedom campaigns, reports Billboard.

Explaining her motivation for headlining the gig, Rapsody says, "If we don't care, if we don't use our voice, if we don't support these calls to action, how can we progress? So many before us, so many political prisoners, sacrificed for us to have the opportunities we are afforded today. I couldn't create the art I do without some of those sacrifices. It's now my turn to do my part so that those now and after me will have even more freedoms and opportunities."

The Black August Hip Hop Benefit Concert begins at 4pm ET, and will be free to view on https://www.blackaugusthiphop.com/

Black August Flyer
