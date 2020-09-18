AllHipHop
Rapsody Releases "12 Problems" Single Off Roc Nation's 'Reprise' Project

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the southerner's bars about social injustice.

(AllHipHop News) Rapsody is back with a brand new record titled "12 Problems." Her latest song, which tackles police brutality and social justice, will appear on Roc Nation's forthcoming Reprise compilation.

"My new single, '12 Problems' is out now and a part of Reprise - a musical initiative uniting artists in protest against social injustice. A portion of proceeds will support organizations fighting these social injustices," tweeted Rapsody.

The North Carolina-raised emcee has also rapped about societal issues on her critically-acclaimed projects Laila's Wisdom and Eve. The former studio LP earned Rapsody a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album.

Previously, Vic Mensa released the Reprise single "No More Teardrops" in August. Reprise is being presented as a label-curated collection of songs from multiple artists connected to Roc Nation.

 

