AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rare Breed Ent. Combines TikTok And IG Challenges To Give Fans Their Battle Rap Fix

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The battle rap league, Rare Breed Entertainment, has created an alternative to their live events —whereas rappers create small videos to animate their already illustrative lyrics.

(AllHipHop News) The internet is bubbling with all kinds of Hip-Hop digital competitions, as rappers and industry execs clamor to find alternatives to entertain the party hungry community.

TikTok and Instagram are creating crossroads for artists and fans to engage, sharing content more intimately with each passing day.

DJs like D-Nice and Questlove host daily/nightly virtual parties forcing their fans to re-imagining the club scene for such a time the prohibits public swerving.

People are jumping on rap challenges like the #AllHipHopHuntiSeason or #ColdSummerChallenge to get their bars off.

And totally inspired by battle rap culture, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have created franchise out of their VERZUZ’ series bringing the cultures most notables to go back-to-back in a friendly battle of personal works.

And while some are inspired by battle rap culture, so simple are inspiring the culture of battle rap.

That can be said of the Social Distance series produced by the formidable battle rap league, Rare Breed Entertainment.

The Social Distance cards are on-site battles that afford the lyricists the freedom to create most wicked backgrounds for their performances. Essentially, each rapper creates their own acapella music video that goes up against a worthy opponent: Bars and visuals! That’s it. That’s all.

And that’s enough for battle rap enthusiasts to go “gaga.”

The list of battles that have been dropping over the last seven days are as follows:

Ill Will vs. T-Rex, Bigg K vs. Loss Da Boss, Charron vs. Street Hymns, 40 Cal who was supposed to go against Cortez (but that did not go down), Chef Trez vs. Quantum Physics, Ooops vs. Rosenberg Raw and Blve Cocaine vs. Yoshi G.

Folk are really feeling it.

Brick by Brick, Rare Breed continues to keep their head down and innovate. No need for comparison, their motto is to create quality experiences that maintain legitimate connections to the streets.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

Gucci Mane Catches Backlash For Shocking Coronavirus Easter Tweet

Fans believe that Gucci Mane is not only rude and vile, but distract from the true message of Easter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

BigBrain

Atlanta's Top Radio Jock, Ryan Cameron Recovering After Heart Attack

Jermaine Dupri, LL Cool J, Rickey Smiley, and more send their warm wishes to their friend Ryan Cameron.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Diddy's Celebrity Dance-a-thon Raises Almost $4 Million

Diddy and his celebrity friends hosted a dance-a-thon, which raised millions of dollars for healthcare workers over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Westside Gunn Had Coronavirus

Westside Gunn reveals he had the coronavirus but he has since recovered.

Fatima Barrie

by

Deveondi

Doja Cat Slams "Immature" Nicki Minaj Stans On Twitter

The Barbz try to cancel the "Say So" hitmaker.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Vanessa Bondessa

Actor Tracy Morgan Flips Out On Pedestrian Over Lamborghini Run-In

Tracy Morgan almost ran down a pedestrian who was walking in a mostly empty times square, and ended up in a shouting match.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Responds To Critic Accusing Her Of Lying About $1 Million Fashion Nova Giveaway

The 27-year-old entertainer offers an explanation for why the winners have not gone public.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

jeanpaulroc

Beastie Boys Defend Asians From Racism

The Beastie Boys took to their social media to call out racist who are picking on Chinese people.

AllHipHop Staff

Ja Rule Is Providing Face Masks To New York Homeless

Rap star Ja Rule is doing his part to help fight the coronavirus, by donating masks to homeless people.

AllHipHop Staff