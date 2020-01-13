Ravens Fans Blame Drake Curse For Superbowl Loss...Is Clemson Next?

(AllHipHop News) Did the "Drake Curse" strike again?

On Saturday night, Baltimore Ravens lost at home to Tennessee Titans 28-12 and brought the Super Bowl favorites' season to a premature end.

Those who have been following the week’s happenings might have predicted the outcome.

On Tuesday, January 7, it the Ravens star quarterback turned 23. As fate would have it, Drake wished Lamar happy birthday via Instagram.

Ravens fans went nuts because Drake publicly showed Lamar Jackson his support just before Raven’s playoff game.

Fans were worried because any team or player that Drake supports supposedly ends up losing.

Ironically, now Clemson Tigers fans are worried as they may victim to the curse when they take on the LSU Tigers tonight (January 13th) during the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship at 8:00 p.m.

In May of 2019, Drake was spotted in a picture with Clemon's head coach Dabo Swinney and now the picture is circulating on Twitter again.