AllHipHop
Login

Ravens Fans Blame Drake Curse For Superbowl Loss...Is Clemson Next?

AllHipHop Staff
by

Some fans of the Baltimore Ravens really believe Drake is the reason they lost a chance to win the Super Bowl!

(AllHipHop News) Did the "Drake Curse" strike again?

On Saturday night, Baltimore Ravens lost at home to Tennessee Titans 28-12 and brought the Super Bowl favorites' season to a premature end.

Those who have been following the week’s happenings might have predicted the outcome.

On Tuesday, January 7, it the Ravens star quarterback turned 23. As fate would have it, Drake wished Lamar happy birthday via Instagram.

Ravens fans went nuts because Drake publicly showed Lamar Jackson his support just before Raven’s playoff game.

Fans were worried because any team or player that Drake supports supposedly ends up losing.

Ironically, now Clemson Tigers fans are worried as they may victim to the curse when they take on the LSU Tigers tonight (January 13th) during the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship at 8:00 p.m.

In May of 2019, Drake was spotted in a picture with Clemon's head coach Dabo Swinney and now the picture is circulating on Twitter again.

Comments
Cardi B Expresses Interest In Running For Congress
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeEasier said than done... …
Lizzo To Overweight Haters: Keep My Name Out Ya Mouth
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
inf
infas long as this hippo keeps those popeyes chickens sandwiches out hers lol
EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Nemesis Lawyer Christopher Brown Asks Court For Ownership Of Disputed Film
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine, DUI
illseed
illseed
8
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinWhen Trick gets clean someone needs to have him look in the mirror so he can go kick his barber's ass!
Christian Teen Says God Has Plan For YG After Embarrassing Feud Over President Trump
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasacornball. YG is TRASH though.
Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez & Awkwafina Snubbed For 2020 Academy Award Nominations
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBI can't believe after Tyler Perry speech niggz still worried about being accepted by these ppl..
Lil Wayne Allegedly Admitted Gun Found On Plane Was A Father's Day Gift
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasaidiot smh
Lori Harvey Faces Charges Over Hit And Run
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeThe media is watching.. …
Yasiin Bey Talks Listening To Kendrick Lamar & Being Best Friends With Dave Chappelle
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
thevoyce
thevoyceHe specifically mentioned off top Earl Sweatshirt, (Navy) Blue - not Blu, and Mach Hommy. Please correct
Teyana Taylor Headlines Jordan Brand’s Women’s Flight Utility Apparel Campaign
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment