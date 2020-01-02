Ray J And Princess Love Welcome New Baby Boy

(AllHipHop News) Ray J has become a father for the second time after his wife Princess Love gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.

The R & B singer-turned-reality TV regular announced the happy news on YouTube, in a video entitled "RAY J EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VIDEO (NEW BABY ALERT).”

The video showed the couple spending time with their one-year-old daughter Melody, and ended with Princess being wheeled down a hospital corridor - apparently ready to deliver their new arrival.

Writing alongside the video, Ray added: "I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don’t ever wanna lose our time together. I’m sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing very special (sic)."

Ray appeared to be referencing the tumultuous few months the couple has been rough after Princess accused him of abandoning her and Melody in Las Vegas and leaving them "stranded" after they attended the Soul Train Awards there in November.

The "One Wish" singer denied the allegations, but then blocked his wife on his cell phone and his social media pages, causing Princess to repeatedly air out their personal problems online.

They both even went so far as to threaten to file for divorce, but later reunited ahead of the birth of their second child.

Following the new arrival, Ray also thanked Princess on Twitter, writing: "I love you @mzprincesslove so proud of you. Strongest women in the world and the mother of my children."

The couple got engaged in October 2015 and wed the following August. They welcomed their daughter on May 22, 2018.