Ray J Explains Why Divorcing Was The Best Thing To Do

AllHipHop Staff

Ray J explained why filing for divorce was important for the sake of Princess Love's happiness.

(AllHipHop News) Ray J didn't "talk to anybody" before filing for divorce on Monday.

Despite trying to make his relationship with Princess Love, with whom he shares two children, work, the singer and TV personality filed legal documents calling time on the marriage once and for all in Los Angeles earlier this week.

And reflecting on what appeared to be an impulsive decision during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ray explained: "It was just how I felt at the time. I didn't really talk to nobody about it... I just went to God."

While the divorce filing signifies that he and Princess Love weren't able to make their relationship work - after previously calling off their divorce to give things another go - the former Celebrity Big Brother star acknowledged that sometimes divorce is the best thing for everybody.

"You know, I love her and I love my babies and it's just personal, but she knows how I feel about her," he explained. "I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it's the best thing to do."

Despite his decision to file for divorce, Ray added that he still loves his estranged spouse, and they will still be important figures in each other's lives due to their children.

"It's still so early, I really don't know what's going to happen, how it happens, but I just want to make sure that my babies and my Princess is in a great place mentally and that they can enjoy life," he explained. "My wife, if there's somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don't know... I can't say too much, but I love you, Princess. That's what I can say.

"Happiness is important. I think. I'll sacrifice all my happiness for my kids. With that said, we'll just have to wait and see (what the future holds), but I want to make sure that they're in a good space, and that she's in a great space throughout this journey as parents as well. It's important for us to be great parents first. Then relationships flow after." 

