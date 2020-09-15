AllHipHop
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Meanwhile, the LA-based businessman continues to promote his Zeus series by tagging his wife.

(AllHipHop News) One celebrity couple seems to be ready to call it quits. After four years of marriage, William Ray Norwood Jr. wants to officially separate from Princess Love. 

Reports claim the "Let It Go" singer filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Court on September 14. Ray J's filing came two months after Love requested to dismiss her own divorce filing which gave the appearance the couple had reconciled.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reality show stars have two children together. Apparently, Ray J is seeking joint custody of their 9-month-old son Epik Ray and two-year-old daughter Melody Love.

Four weeks ago, Ray J presented a personal message for Princess on his Instagram page. He wrote, "Happy Birthday my love! I’m so happy and blessed to spend today with you and our family. God is the greatest! Everybody [please] wish my wife @princesslove #HAPPYBIRTHDAY." 

The Raytroniks founder's most recent Instagram content has included promotional posts for his show The Conversation on the Zeus Network. Norwood is credited as an executive producer for the series. 

Ray J even shouted out Princess Love in a recent IG post connected to The Conversation. The first three episodes of the program covered Ray and Princess's tumultuous relationship. Part 1 of The Conversation: Masika & Hazel E premiered on  September 6. The second part is now available on the platform too.

